Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.68

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.68 ($0.48) and last traded at A$0.72 ($0.51), with a volume of 9491847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$0.81 ($0.57).

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.22.

About Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW)

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

