Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crowdstrike from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.79.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $49.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $101.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,785,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $3,348,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at $4,713,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.