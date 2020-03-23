Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,901 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 6.65% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

