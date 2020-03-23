Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Cypress Semiconductor has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.12 and a beta of 1.77. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. Equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

