DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sailpoint Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,400 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

