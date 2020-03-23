Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to at BTIG Research

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from to in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.39.

DRI opened at $39.00 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 135,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $4,299,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $143,395,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 61,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

