Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) CFO Purchases $33,950.00 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) CFO Brad Phillips bought 2,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DAR opened at $15.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $56,100,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $9,477,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,873,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

