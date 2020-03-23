DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $408.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.80. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,384,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after buying an additional 1,084,598 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,495,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,102,000 after purchasing an additional 705,529 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after purchasing an additional 758,725 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.