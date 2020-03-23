Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Media Impact Rating of -4.65

Media headlines about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Deere & Company earned a media sentiment score of -4.65 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Deere & Company’s ranking:

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $111.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.63 and its 200 day moving average is $167.38. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.