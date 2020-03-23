Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €41.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, January 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krones currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.29 ($77.08).

Krones stock opened at €42.70 ($49.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €60.91 and its 200 day moving average is €61.22. Krones has a twelve month low of €42.68 ($49.63) and a twelve month high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

