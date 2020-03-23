Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €13.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.95 ($16.22).

LHA stock opened at €9.16 ($10.65) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of €22.70 ($26.40).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

