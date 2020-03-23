Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €7.00 ($8.14) target price from research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.95 ($16.22).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA stock opened at €9.16 ($10.65) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a fifty-two week high of €22.70 ($26.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.