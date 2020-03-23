Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €6.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.22 ($7.23).

Get Deutz alerts:

Shares of DEZ opened at €3.16 ($3.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. Deutz has a 52 week low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.14.

About Deutz

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.