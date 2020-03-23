easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Earns Media Impact Score of -2.50

News coverage about easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. easyJet earned a news impact score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EJTTF. UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of easyJet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.81.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. easyJet has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

