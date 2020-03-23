Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,829 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Revolve Group worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 548,726 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,835 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $13,219,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 710,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65,525 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $610.95 million and a PE ratio of 12.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,013 shares of company stock worth $1,737,394.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

