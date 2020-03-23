Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Expedia Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $161.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

