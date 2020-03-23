Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will report $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Estee Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

Shares of EL opened at $151.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

