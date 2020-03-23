Eyenovia (EYEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Eyenovia to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EYEN opened at $2.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYEN. Oppenheimer cut Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

