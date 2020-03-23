Financial Analysis: Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) vs. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NASDAQ:TKC)

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Otelco and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco 12.42% 49.20% 6.57% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 11.20% 10.88% 4.16%

Volatility and Risk

Otelco has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Otelco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Otelco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Otelco and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otelco 0 0 0 0 N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Otelco and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco $62.77 million 0.17 $7.80 million N/A N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $3.75 billion 1.09 $571.06 million $0.41 11.37

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Otelco.

Summary

Otelco beats Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services. It also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as Web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of March 6, 2019, it operated approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL. The company also provides BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; Turkcell TV+, which enables its subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; My Account, an application for customers to track their bills and usage; Goals on Your Mobile, an application that allows fans to follow their sports team; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; and UpCall, a call management service. In addition, it offers Turkcell Smart Enablers, a mobile-based network that offers services for companies to know their customers; Turkcell Smart Map service; location based services; authentication services; Mobile Signature, which enables mobile subscribers to sign on electronic documents and transactions; Mobile Connect; Cloud services; Machine to Machine and Internet of Things; mobile marketing and corporate messaging services; management information system, and e-commerce platform. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 15.6 million prepaid subscribers and 18.5 million postpaid subscribers; and approximately 2.1 million fixed line customers. The company covers 3.1 million homes with its fiber infrastructure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a subsidiary of Turkcell Holding A.S.

