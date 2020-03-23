Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 213.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,002.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 74,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after buying an additional 73,190 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 83,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 489,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,647,000 after purchasing an additional 85,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,924,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

