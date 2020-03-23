Financial Survey: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) & Lamar Advertising (NYSE:LAMR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Whitestone REIT and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lamar Advertising 0 1 1 0 2.50

Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.38%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $93.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.85%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Lamar Advertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $119.25 million 2.16 $23.68 million $1.06 5.78 Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 2.29 $372.11 million $5.80 6.89

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 19.86% 6.73% 2.25% Lamar Advertising 21.21% 32.37% 6.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Whitestone REIT pays out 107.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Whitestone REIT on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. As of December 31, 2018, Whitestone's total shareholder return ranks #2 of 17, #1 of 17, and #2 of 16, of the U.S. public shopping center REITs for the one-year, three-year, and five-year periods, respectively.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,100 displays.

