First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce $153.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.00 million and the lowest is $150.90 million. First Financial Bancorp reported sales of $148.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year sales of $609.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $628.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $617.10 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $643.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBC opened at $13.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $26.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

