First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,090,000 after buying an additional 309,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 457,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 264,939 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,836,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 157,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,720,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

