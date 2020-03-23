Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,002.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,190 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.4% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

