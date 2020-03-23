Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,964,000 after buying an additional 567,189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $2,231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $3,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

