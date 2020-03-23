Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,352,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 71,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra increased their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of CCEP opened at $31.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

