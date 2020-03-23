Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,017 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.56%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

