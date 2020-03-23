FY2020 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Lowered by Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.25.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.95. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$3.06.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$45,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,001,611.78. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826 over the last ninety days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

