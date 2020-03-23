Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes $5.09 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000. Apple accounts for 4.8% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.24 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

