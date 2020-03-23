GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

GeoPark has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $347.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRK shares. Itau Unibanco raised shares of GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Itau BBA Securities raised GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

