Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 1.68

Media headlines about Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gilead Sciences earned a news impact score of 1.68 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Gilead Sciences’ analysis:

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. HC Wainwright lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,119 shares of company stock worth $4,919,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.