Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -5.00

Media coverage about Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Global Medical REIT earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $408.96 million, a PE ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

