Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

