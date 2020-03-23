grace capital Sells 410 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

grace capital lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of grace capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. grace capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 682.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Apple by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5,002.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 74,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after buying an additional 73,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.24 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

