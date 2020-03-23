Head-To-Head Analysis: NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) & Sasol (OTCMKTS:SSL)

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Sasol 0 5 3 0 2.38

Volatility and Risk

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR -39.42% -1.99% -0.50% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and Sasol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR $389.93 million 0.05 -$120.69 million ($0.05) -8.00 Sasol $14.35 billion 0.07 $303.01 million $2.17 0.74

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sasol beats NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of January 1, 2019, the company had a proved and probable reserve of 410 mmboe. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the Netherlands.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia. The company also markets and sells gas, electricity, and liquid fuels products; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets explosives, fertilizers, polymers, and mining reagents, as well as alcohols, ketones, acrylate monomers, and other oxygenated solvemnts for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.