Head-To-Head Comparison: CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) vs. Its Rivals

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is one of 77 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CooTek (Cayman) to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% CooTek (Cayman) Competitors -20.38% -2,457.74% -6.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million -$36.85 million -586.00 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors $1.26 billion $76.36 million -27.69

CooTek (Cayman)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CooTek (Cayman) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors 730 2715 3752 200 2.46

CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.58%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 59.50%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CooTek (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman)’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) competitors beat CooTek (Cayman) on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

