Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 45.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Aegis raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.37.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,421 shares of company stock valued at $144,420 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $117.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.09%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

