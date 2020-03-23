Insider Buying: ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) CEO Purchases $30,689.10 in Stock

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 23,607 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,689.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,076.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Eisenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Marc Eisenberg purchased 30,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.97.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ORBCOMM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ORBCOMM by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $3,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

