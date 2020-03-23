Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells $66,503.80 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $66,503.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,493.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,376 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $12,205.12.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jeanna Steele sold 488 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $10,291.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $8.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. BidaskClub cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sunrun from to in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Sunrun from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

