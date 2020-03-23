Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

