Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,352 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 178,130 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 66,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

