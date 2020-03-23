Iress (ASX:IRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.23

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$9.23 ($6.55) and last traded at A$8.76 ($6.21), with a volume of 1133554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$9.29 ($6.59).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.30.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Iress’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.34%.

In related news, insider Trudy Vonhoff acquired 11,000 shares of Iress stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$12.05 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of A$132,550.00 ($94,007.09).

Iress Company Profile (ASX:IRE)

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

