JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.37

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$22.37 ($15.87) and last traded at A$22.03 ($15.62), with a volume of 850895 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$25.17 ($17.85).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$34.58 and a 200 day moving average of A$34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s previous Final dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 17th. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s dividend payout ratio is 96.83%.

In other news, insider Kalpana Desai acquired 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$28.66 ($20.33) per share, with a total value of A$130,001.76 ($92,199.83). Also, insider Richard (Dick) Weil acquired 42,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$35.09 ($24.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,508,343.65 ($1,069,747.27).

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

