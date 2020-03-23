Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

Shares of BJRI opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Lynds bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.