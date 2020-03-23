Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

NYSE MSM opened at $48.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $47,374,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $32,177,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 243,209 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,963,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

