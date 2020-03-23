Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€10.00” Price Target for Encavis (ETR:CAP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Encavis (ETR:CAP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price objective on shares of Encavis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Encavis in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of ETR CAP opened at €8.13 ($9.45) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.40. Encavis has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1-year high of €11.74 ($13.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 262.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26.

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

