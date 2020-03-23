Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Godaddy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Godaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million.

GDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $48.71 on Monday. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Godaddy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy in the third quarter valued at about $32,990,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Godaddy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Godaddy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,657.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $64,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

