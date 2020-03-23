Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $305.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

