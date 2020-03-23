Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,877 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $1.39 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

