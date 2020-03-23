Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $564.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

